(MENAFN) On Saturday night, Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was detained by French authorities, a development that has sparked significant discussion across Russia. Durov, originally from St. Petersburg and holding citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts & Nevis, faces potential charges that could lead to a lengthy prison sentence, though formal charges have not yet been filed.



The arrest has prompted a range of responses from prominent Russian figures, with Dmitry Medvedev, the head of the Russian Security Council and former President of Russia, offering a particularly critical perspective. Medvedev recounted a previous conversation with Durov, during which he questioned the tech entrepreneur's refusal to cooperate with law enforcement on serious criminal matters. Durov had insisted that his stance was a matter of principle. In response, Medvedev warned him that such a principled position could lead to significant problems internationally.



Medvedev reflected on Durov’s decision to leave Russia, obtain citizenship in multiple countries, and seek a global lifestyle, suggesting that Durov underestimated the complexities of his situation. He noted that despite Durov's attempts to distance himself from Russia, he remains a Russian national in the eyes of many, and this fact renders him both unpredictable and problematic for Russia’s adversaries. Medvedev drew a contrast between Durov and other high-profile tech figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who, he claimed, actively cooperate with agencies like the FBI.



According to Medvedev, Durov’s predicament underscores a fundamental truth: one cannot simply choose to abandon their homeland and expect to escape its influence. This episode highlights the inherent challenges faced by individuals who attempt to navigate international affairs while maintaining a distance from their country of origin.

