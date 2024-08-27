Eye-Catching Art Projects Presented In Lachin City
Date
8/27/2024 5:17:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An art exhibition "My Lachin" and the photo exhibition "Wings of
Time - Lachin", have been presented at Lachin Cinema,
Azernews reports.
The event was organized as part of Lachin City Day by the
Special Representation of the Culture Ministry and the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district with the support of
the Baku Abadlig Service LLC.
The guests first got acquainted with the art exhibition "Lachin
is mine" and the photo exhibition "Wings of Time - Lachin".
Furthermore, the audience watched the documentary "Shusha, You
are Free!", filmed jointly by Baku Media Center and the Salname
Film Studio with the support of the Culture Ministry.
The director of the film is Javidan Sharifov, producers are
Nazim Huseynov and Orman Aliyev.
Shusha, You are Free!" provides insight into some interesting
details of the "Shusha operation".
The documentary also contains interviews with Azerbaijani
valiant soldiers and officers - participants of the operation and
exclusive footage taken during the battles for the city of
Shusha.
The film aroused great interest among the audience.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108604863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.