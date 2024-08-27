Outdoor Cap Names Tom Arens As New Head Of Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outdoor Cap has appointed Tom Arens as Head of Technology, bringing over 15 years of IT and Analytics experience to the role.

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outdoor Cap announces the addition of Tom Arens as the new Head of Technology. With over 15 years of experience leading IT and Analytics teams across various industries, Arens brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to our growing team.

Arens' career spans Fortune 100 companies and tech startups, where he has demonstrated his expertise in developing and managing high-performing IT teams. His previous roles include managing the Environmental Analytics program at Tyson Foods, leading Technology and Analytics teams at Acorn: The Influence Company, and serving as CIO at ARcare.

A native of Arkansas, Arens is also deeply committed to his community. He dedicates his time to organizing clean-up efforts in state parks and national forests and serves on the board of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Foundation

"I am thrilled to join Outdoor Cap and contribute to a company that is not only a leader in headwear but also deeply invested in its community and the environment," said Arens.

In his new role, Arens focuses on fostering collaboration and innovation to drive successful projects and improve company performance.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team Sports, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. With integrity, teamwork, and respect Outdoor Cap has grown into one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the U.S.

We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we can sell and distribute headwear for over 100 brands and several brands we developed specific to Outdoor Cap to better serve our customers. Our corporate office is based in Bentonville, Ark. .

