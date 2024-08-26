Entrepreneurs Bring Arab Perfumes To Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Two Brazilian entrepreneurs are dedicated to bringing Arab perfumes to their market. Working in the wholesale cosmetic and perfume sector through Fratelli Group, André Brizolla and Daniel Santos established Fratelli Al Tawasul , a division within the group focused on mediating business between Arab perfume brands and Brazilian distributors.

The company is already contracted with Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes , based in the United Arab Emirates, and is negotiating with three other brands from the region, according to information provided to ANBA by the partners. According to Brizolla, Fratelli Al Tawasul aims to work with prominent perfume brands in Arab League countries that are not yet present in the Brazilian market. He aims to bring to the Latin American giant everything from luxury perfumes, which compete with famous foreign brands, to more affordable options.

The Fratelli Group was established in March last year and has an online store focused on wholesale perfume and cosmetic business. This activity will continue to be maintained by the partners, but they are placing special emphasis on trading Arab perfumery with the division created in 2023. In fact, Brizolla believes that the company may bring other Arab products to the Brazilian market if room to them is found.

Santos (L) and Brizolla (R) alongside their company's financial professional (C)

Brizolla says that Fratelli Al Tawasul will not only mediate business for Ahmed but also handle its image and marketing in Brazil. He recounts that there are already Brazilian distributors interested in Ahmed, a representative of which will be in Brazil for the Beauty Fair , an exhibition that will take place in September in São Paulo. Brizolla and Santos's company will be at the event with the distributors' stands.

“Arab perfumes are gaining popularity in Brazil, and Brazil's cosmetics and perfumery market is the third largest in the world,” says Brizolla. According to Santos, the goal is also to introduce the Brazilian market to the Arabs. He believes that manufacturers in the region are not aware of the sheer size and opportunities of the Brazilian market.“We have a gigantic market – they do not grasp the sheer scale of the Brazilian market and its consumption,” adds Brizolla.

The partners believe in the potential that Arab perfumes have to please Brazilian consumers.“They are very pleasant and fragrant perfumes. When I first experienced them, I was amazed by their longevity. The packaging has a touch of luxury,” says Brizolla, also noting that Arab perfumes are cheaper compared to those from other international brands. The entrepreneur expects the first Arab perfumes to start arriving in Brazil next December.

Born in Osasco, in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region, Brizolla and Santos decided to join forces in their first business venture with the creation of the Fratelli Group. Brizolla had previously worked in an import company and in his family's security and concierge business. Certain that he wanted to start his own company and with a clear idea of the sector he would operate in, he invited his friend to be his partner. Santos is a technician in Electronics and IT and is completing a new technical qualification in Business Administration, in addition to his degree in Computer Science.

