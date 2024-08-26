Japan Scrambles Jets As China Warplane Violates Airspace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Japan's Defense confirmed that a Chinese military aircraft violated Japanese airspace for the first time ever on Monday.

The Y-9 intelligence-gathering plane entered Japanese airspace over waters off the Danjo islands in Nagasaki Prefecture in the East China Sea between 11:29 a.m. (0209 GMT) and 11:31 a.m., prompting the Air Self-Defense Force to scramble fighter jets, the ministry said in a statement.

The Japanese fighters did not use any weapons, according to the ministry.

The Chinese warplane began to circle over waters southeast of the islands, southwestern Japan, at around 10:40 a.m.

The aircraft circled the area again after breaching Japanese airspace, and eventually headed for China at about 1:15 p.m. (0415 GMT).

Following the incident, Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned acting Chinese ambassador Shi Yong and lodged a solemn protest over the incursion and strongly urged China to prevent a recurrence, according to the Foreign Ministry. (end)

