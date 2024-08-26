Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister's Call For Building A Synagogue Inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
8/26/2024 3:25:29 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the statements of the National Security Minister in the Israeli Occupation government that called for building a synagogue inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and considered it an extension of attempts to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the impact of these provocative statements on the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent action to deter the occupation and assume its moral and legal responsibilities towards Jerusalem and its holy sites.
The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Read Also
Israeli war on Gaza: 40,435 Palestinians martyred, 93,534 injured
MENAFN26082024000063011010ID1108602728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.