Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Minister's Call For Building A Synagogue Inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the statements of the National Security in the Israeli that called for building a synagogue inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and considered it an extension of attempts to change the historical and status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

In a statement on Monday, the of Foreign Affairs warned of the impact of these provocative statements on the ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and stressed the need for the international community to take urgent action to deter the occupation and assume its moral and legal responsibilities towards Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

