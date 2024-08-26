(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Alan W. Dowd in The American Legion Magazine of July 2024 comprehensively describes the plight of world democracies countering the expansionism and exploitation of one-man rule autocracies. I paraphrase him at times. In essence, he says the free world needs“an alliance of democracies” against the autocracies of Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

Deterring the autocracies requires the free world to increase defence, spending and collaborating in mutual programs designed to enhance the capabilities of democracies to counter the provocations of the autocracies. NATO countries in Europe are now increasing their defense spending to counter Russian expansionism. Far East countries are aligning and spending more money on armaments to confront China and North Korea. Some Middle East countries are working closely with the United States to combat Iranian aggression.

The United States, as the world bastion of democracy, has to ramp up the availability of armaments, including state-of-the-art offensive weapons and defensive weapons like drones, hypersonic missiles and other advanced missile systems. Maybe we should look at developing drone aircraft carriers. This necessitates increasing military spending from 3 percent of GDP to 5 or 6 percent.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

The post Democracies threatened by autocracies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .