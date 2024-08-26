Moneygram Appoints Josh Gordon-Blake As Chief Digital Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gordon-Blake will spearhead the Company's digital strategy with a focus on the growth and global expansion of MoneyGram Online

MoneyGram International,

("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global company that connects the world's communities, today announced the appointment of Josh Gordon-Blake as Chief Digital Officer. As the Company's digital business surges, Gordon-Blake joins to amplify momentum, spearheading digital strategy with a focus on the growth and global expansion of MoneyGram Online ("MGO"). Gordon-Blake will report directly to Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

"We're excited to welcome Josh to the MoneyGram team and utilize his breadth of experience to fast-track the growth of our modern fintech platform and suite of digital products and services," shared Holmes. "With his impressive track record in fintech innovation and entrepreneurial leadership, I am confident that Josh will not only build on our outstanding progress but also propel us to new heights of success."

The MoneyGram digital business continues to thrive, largely driven by MoneyGram Online, which serves millions of consumers worldwide. MGO is the Company's leading website and mobile app, offering the ability to send money, both domestically and internationally, through one of the most robust payment networks in the world with over 5 billion digital endpoints and 440,000 retail locations. The fintech platform also enables users to pay bills online or buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.



To further accelerate growth, Gordon-Blake will lead all current and future facets of the MGO platform, including core remittance services, cryptocurrency integration and upcoming product launches and innovations. With a strategic emphasis on market expansion and scalability, Gordon-Blake will oversee initiatives to accelerate customer acquisition, elevate customer experience and build long-term loyalty.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at MoneyGram, a company at the forefront of digital innovation, driving global connectivity through its cutting-edge website and mobile app," said Gordon-Blake. "The opportunities ahead, fueled by best-in-class technology, existing international reach and scalable infrastructure, are immense. I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers globally."

Gordon-Blake joins MoneyGram after co-founding Pangea, a digital money transfer business, where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership, Pangea achieved significant growth, culminating in its successful acquisition by Enova International

in 2021. Beyond his operational expertise, Josh is active in the venture capital community, serving as an angel investor and founding Limited Partner at Rally Cap Ventures, an early-stage fund focused on fintech investments in emerging markets.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in

Dallas,

Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces

USA

award for three consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than

$200 billion USD

annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

