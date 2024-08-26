Media reports Malaysia seeking India`s support to join BRICS

(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim is in New Delhi for high-level discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and securing India's endorsement for Malaysia’s bid to join the BRICS group. During his visit, Anwar is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Malaysia’s application for membership in the influential bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, and China.



The BRICS group has recently broadened its membership, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joining the bloc last year. Anwar’s visit to India comes ahead of the upcoming BRICS leaders' summit set to take place in Kazan this October.



The Star newspaper, citing Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa, reported that the prime ministers’ meeting will focus on advancing Malaysia's entry into BRICS. This move is part of Malaysia's broader strategy to enhance its global position by diversifying its international partnerships and reducing its dependence on the US dollar in trade, according to Fikry A. Rahman, head of foreign affairs at Malaysian think tank Bait Al-Amanah.



Rahman emphasized that Malaysia’s application reflects a strategic pivot towards engaging with like-minded nations and strengthening its multipolar relationships. This aligns with Malaysia’s objectives to foster economic and geopolitical diversity in its international dealings.



In addition to discussions about BRICS, Modi and Anwar are anticipated to explore regional issues, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, as Malaysia prepares to assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2025. This leadership role will further position Malaysia as a key player in regional affairs, underscoring the importance of its diplomatic engagements with major global and regional partners.

