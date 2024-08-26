Indian doctors go on countrywide strike

(MENAFN) Doctors across India have initiated a 24-hour nationwide strike in response to the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which advocates for medical professionals' interests, has organized the strike, withdrawing non-emergency medical services nationwide. This action demands improved working conditions and enhanced protections for doctors.



The strike comes in the wake of intense public outrage following the discovery of the mutilated body of a 31-year-old female doctor, who had been on a night shift at the government-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The tragic incident sparked nationwide protests, with medical professionals and the public alike calling for justice.



In response to the incident, New Delhi has deployed a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the suspected rape and murder. Sanjoy Roy, a security guard at the hospital, has been arrested and identified as the primary suspect. The investigation has drawn significant attention and criticism, highlighting issues of safety and security for healthcare workers.



The situation escalated further when a violent mob attacked and vandalized the emergency ward, nursing station, and parts of the outpatient department at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Kolkata Police reported the arrest of 19 individuals in connection with the vandalism and violence. The violence has raised serious concerns about the safety of hospital staff and patients.



West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, joined the protests in Kolkata, calling for the death penalty for the accused. She led a rally demanding justice and highlighting the need for stringent measures to protect women and healthcare workers.



The IMA has condemned the attack as a “crime of barbaric scale” and criticized the inadequate measures to ensure safe working environments for women. The organization has called for national solidarity in support of the strike, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic reforms and stronger legal protections for medical professionals across India.

