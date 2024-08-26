Official states Russia assisting Sahel country restoring region from jihadists

(MENAFN) Mali’s ongoing defense collaboration with Russia has been pivotal in reclaiming territory from jihadist groups that had previously occupied significant portions of the West African nation, according to Brigadier General Alou Boi Diarra, the chief of staff of Mali's Air Force. In an interview with the Russian news outlet RTVI, Diarra highlighted the transformative impact of this partnership on Mali's military capabilities and territorial control.



Diarra explained that, over the past decade, Mali had been effectively divided in half, with coalitions controlling substantial regions of the country. However, recent developments have seen a reversal of this situation. “Today, we can proudly affirm that Mali's armed forces, supported by our state, now control almost the entire territory of the country,” he stated.



The general credited Mali’s cooperation with Russia for this progress, emphasizing the significant role played by Russian support. “Through our partnership with Russia, we have acquired powerful weaponry essential for our current operational needs. Additionally, Russian instructors have been sent to train our forces in the use of this equipment and to provide guidance on its effective deployment,” Diarra noted.



Mali has been embroiled in a severe jihadist insurgency since 2012, a conflict that a decade-long French military intervention failed to resolve. The violence, which has also affected neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has led these countries to sever their defense ties with France and seek alternative security alliances. Recently, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States, shifting their focus towards Moscow for military support and counter-terrorism efforts.



This strategic pivot to Russian assistance marks a significant shift in the region’s security landscape, reflecting a broader realignment in the Sahel as these nations seek to bolster their defenses and address the persistent threat of extremism. MORE: Ukraine linked to Africa terror attack: What we know so far

