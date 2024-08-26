Hemostasis Analyzers Market Size To Surpass US$ 10.02 Billion By 2033, The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The hemostasis analyzers is evolving towards more user-friendly devices that offer high accuracy and timely results. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the hemostasis analyzers market, with a market share of 35.9% in 2023. Newark, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemostasis analyzers market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.08 billion in 2023 to USD 10.02 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2024-2033 Global hemostasis analyzers market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidence of hemotological diseases across the globe. The market is now moving toward high robustness of devices, integrated analyzing software, a wide variety of ranges in these analyzers, and increased precision of results with reduced analysis time.

Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at:

Key Insights on Hemostasis Analyzers Market

The clinical laboratory analyzers segment led the hemostasis analyzers market with a market share of 69.9% in 2023.

The product segment is divided into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. The clinical laboratory analyzers segment led the hemostasis analyzers market with a market share of 69.9% in 2023. The clinical laboratory analyzers offers hospitals and healthcare professionals the laboratory testing tools to deliver appropriate medical care.

The prothrombin time segment accounted for the major market share of 36% in 2023.

The test type segment includes prothrombin time, fibrinogen, activated partial thromboplastin time, activated clotting time, D dimer, platelet function, anti-factor xa, heparin & protamine dose-response test for ACT, and others. The prothrombin time segment accounted for the major market share of 36% in 2023. The prothrombin time is routinely used to evaluate the effects of test articles on blood coagulation in general toxicology studies. Thus, extensive use of prothrombin time likely to drive the market growth over the forecast years.

The optical technology held the major market share of 31.2% in 2023.

The technology segment includes mechanical, optical, electrochemical, and other technologies. The optical technology held the major market share of 31.2% in 2023. This is mainly due to rising combination of immunological, chromogenic with optical photo technique, which has led to the development of high performance, multipurpose optical hemostasis analyzers.

Diagnostics centre dominated the market with a market share of 37.2% in 2023.

The end-user segment is divided into diagnostic centres, hospitals, point of care, and others. Diagnostics centre dominated the market with a market share of 37.2% in 2023. The growth is mainly due to rise in advanced facilities and growing professional staffs in the diagnostic centres.

Scope of the Report:



Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2024–2033 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2024–2033 Market Size in 2023 $4.08 Billion Projected Market Value in 2033 $10.02 Billion CAGR 9.4% From 2024 to 2033 Segments covered Product, Technology, Test Type, End-User, Regions Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, DiagnosticaStago, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, International Technidyne Corporation, Grifols

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



The global hemostasis analyzers market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of hematological diseases worldwide. Hemostasis analyzers are essential laboratory devices that aid medical practitioners in diagnosing and treating patients with blood clotting and bleeding disorders. These analyzers measure the mechanisms of clotting deficiencies associated with conditions such as thrombocytopenia, thromboembolic disease, impaired liver function, hemophilia, and more.



Hemostasis analyzers, also known as coagulation analyzers, utilize either mechanical or optical clot detection, with some advanced models capable of performing both. The market is evolving towards more user-friendly devices that offer high accuracy and timely results. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on enhanced bioinformatics and integrated software that works seamlessly across multiple platforms and analyzers.



Currently, the market trends are focused on the development of robust devices with integrated analyzing software, a wide variety of analyzer options, and increased precision in results with reduced analysis times. However, the high cost of advanced hemostasis analyzers may pose a challenge to market growth in the coming years.



Despite these challenges, the demand for hemostasis analyzers continues to rise, underscoring the critical need for effective diagnostic tools in managing blood-related health conditions.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the hemostasis analyzers market and held the market share of 35.6% in the year 2020. This is mainly contributed to the factors such as highly advanced healthcare industry and favourable healthcare resources. In addition to this, growing ageing population and rising occurrence of CVD's such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), boosting the growth of the market in the region. The Europe region is anticipated to hold the prominent market share in the global hemostasis analyzers market, owing to increasing ageing population and increasing incidences of hemotological diseases across the region.



Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:



Competitive Analysis:



Major players in the global hemostasis analyzers market are Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, DiagnosticaStago, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, International Technidyne Corporation, and Grifols among others.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: ...

Web: