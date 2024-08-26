France elongates arrest of Telegram director Durov

(MENAFN) French judicial authorities have extended the detention of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, following his arrest at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday night. This extension of detention comes as part of an ongoing investigation into a range of serious allegations linked to the popular but contentious messaging platform.



Durov, who was apprehended upon arriving from Baku, Azerbaijan, is now facing an extended detention period, as determined by the investigating magistrate overseeing the case. The initial detention period allowed for questioning can last up to 96 hours, after which the judge will decide whether to release Durov or press formal charges and potentially keep him in custody for further investigation.



The extension of Durov's detention has drawn significant international attention and controversy. Russia has criticized France for "refusing to cooperate" in the matter, while prominent tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has publicly defended Durov. Musk's defense underscores the high-profile nature of the case, which has garnered considerable media and public interest.



Durov, who holds French citizenship in addition to several other nationalities, was in Paris for a planned dinner and was accompanied by his bodyguard and personal assistant. The arrest was conducted under an arrest warrant issued by France's Office for the Protection of Minors (OFMIN). The preliminary investigation into Durov includes allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and terrorism promotion.



The case has added a complex layer to Durov's career, as it unfolds against the backdrop of his influential role in global tech and the controversies surrounding his platform. The outcome of this investigation will likely have significant implications for both Durov and Telegram, as well as for international relations concerning tech governance and legal jurisdiction.

