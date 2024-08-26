(MENAFN) As concerns mount over the potential for a broader conflict in the Middle East, international has sharply criticized Israeli Prime and his allies for pushing toward an all-out war. This commentary comes amid significant strategic moves by the United States, which has repositioned a substantial portion of its navy, including two aircraft carrier groups and an attack submarine, closer to the region.



The "New York Times" highlighted the escalating tensions and the international focus on the developments in the region. Earlier this month, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin responded to the growing unrest by deploying additional fighter jets and warships equipped with missile launchers to the area.



In Israel, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert voiced his concerns in Haaretz, accusing Netanyahu and his government of seeking an extensive war across northern, southern, and central Israel. Olmert argued that the current administration has sabotaged diplomatic efforts and exacerbated regional tensions. He urged Israeli security leaders to take action to avert a full-scale conflict.



Adding to the criticism, Dan Netanyahu, a cousin of the Israeli prime minister, wrote an opinion piece in the Jerusalem Post condemning Netanyahu’s handling of the war and domestic politics. He claimed that Netanyahu's actions since the onset of the conflict have undermined Israeli democracy, including controversial decisions such as politicizing judicial appointments and using the police to suppress dissent.



Meanwhile, Samuel Byers, a senior national security adviser at the Center for Maritime Strategy, addressed concerns about United States military strategy in the Red Sea. In an article for National Interest magazine, Byers criticized the effectiveness of the United States strategy in countering threats posed by the Houthis, suggesting that current measures may be inadequate given the evolving threats in the region.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600561