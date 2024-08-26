Ceasefire Talks For Gaza End Without Agreement: Reuters

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reuters reports, citing informed sources, that the ceasefire negotiations for Gaza, held in Cairo with the efforts of international mediators, ended without significant results.

Two Egyptian security sources confirmed to Reuters that the Cairo talks, which took place on Sunday, August 25, to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, did not yield any agreement.

According to the sources, the conflicting parties, Hamas and Israel, did not accept the proposals from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, which are playing a mediating role in these negotiations.

This round of negotiations was intended to end the 10-month conflict between Israel and Hamas and was a key focus for the mediating countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously stated that these talks represented“the best and perhaps last chance” for achieving a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Amid reports of the talks' lack of outcome, a senior American official described the process as“constructive” and stated that“this process will continue over the coming days to address the remaining issues and details.”

Meanwhile, the failure to reach an agreement highlights the ongoing challenges in securing a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The international community's efforts to mediate and resolve the conflict are crucial, but the lack of progress underscores the need for continued engagement and innovative approaches to address the complex issues at the heart of the conflict.

The situation remains volatile, and it is imperative for all parties involved to remain committed to dialogue and negotiation in order to achieve a sustainable resolution that addresses the underlying causes of the conflict and ensures long-term peace and stability in the region.

