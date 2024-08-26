IIM Kozhikode Celebrates 29Th Foundation Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) completed Twenty-eight years of academic excellence and celebrated its Twenty-ninth Foundation Day, here on Wednesday. As part of the Foundation Day celebrations Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, addressed the gathering in the presence of the IIM Kozhikode community.

Founded in 1996, IIMK was the fifth IIM to be set up by the and is now one of the fastest growing IIMs in the country with global accreditations from EFMD (EQUIS) and AMBA (UK). IIM Kozhikode which created history last year, by upsetting the long established Top 3 order of IIMs in the country by displacing IIM Calcutta to bag a career-best Rank #3 in the acclaimed NIRF Rankings, repeated the feat in the recently released NIRF 2024. Further cementing its spot among the Top 3 IIMs in the country. Year 2024 was another landmark year for this top Indian B-school as it improved two spots to nail Rank #70 in the globally renowned Financial Times (FT) Rankings, in Open Enrolment Executive Education Category, among top 80 institutes that made the cut globally.

Mr Anshul Khandelwal, who is also an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode's 13th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) shared that he was deeply humbled and privileged to address his alma matter on its 29th Foundation Day. Congratulating IIM Kozhikode for driving change through its mission of 'Globalizing Indian Thought' he added that the Institute is a vibrant ecosystem of modern thought which is deeply rooted in Indian ethos, culture and concepts on sustainability. Speaking further on the potential of India he added that“It is time for India to reclaim its place in the world where we not only compete with the best use of sustainable technology but also lead the world and win big.” He encouraged the students to embrace risk taking, to develop the right mind-set with skills, finding meaning and purpose in what one does, staying curious and to always keep learning as one grows.

Director IIM Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, in his address congratulated the members of IIMK community and said“As we celebrate the 29th Foundation Day of IIM Kozhikode, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to being a foundation of excellence, where innovation and inclusivity come together to shape the leaders of tomorrow. This day symbolizes our journey towards globalizing Indian thought, ensuring that our rich heritage and values resonate on the world stage. At the same time, we are equally focused on driving a 'Return on India' (ROI), by nurturing talent that will contribute meaningfully to India's socio-economic transformation. Our foundation stands strong, with the vision to elevate IIM Kozhikode as a global benchmark in management education."

Earlier, in his welcome address Prof. Shubashis Dey, Dean (Faculty and Administration), encouraged the IIMK community members to continue their 'collective pursuit of excellence' to augment the Institute's remarkable growth over the years. He also took the opportunity to elaborate on how IIMK with its strong foundations is uniquely placed among the Business Schools to bring together academia and industry to jointly think about an alternative management paradigm, and set an example for others to follow.

About Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode: The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also made its global debut for its flagship MBA and EMBA programme in the 2020/21 QS World University Rankings. In 2023, IIM Kozhikode also broke into Top-100 in Financial Times Ranking for Masters in Management (MBA) (Rank #77) and attained global rank #70 in the FT Open Enrollment Programme for 2024. The Institute is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).



Company :-Campusutra

User :- Campasutra 09

Email :...