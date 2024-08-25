Kingdom's Oil Bill Drops By 14% In H1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's oil bill continued to decline since the beginning of the year until the end of June, reaching JD1.305 billion, compared to JD1.523 billion in the same period of 2023, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.



According to the DoS's monthly report on Jordan's foreign trade, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the Kingdom's imports of oil and its derivates went down by 14.3 per cent in the January-June period.



Mineral fuels and other mineral oils topped the list of Jordan's oil imports at JD426 million, followed by crude oil at JD347 million.

The Kingdom's imports of gasoline amounted to JD251 million, followed by diesel at JD252 million, lubricants at JD19 million, and kerosene at JD8 million, according to DoS figures.