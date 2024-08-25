Jordan Warns Against Escalation In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian of Foreign Affairs warned Sunday that the escalation in southern Lebanon could lead to a regional war.





The Ministry's official spokesman, Ambassador Sufyan Al-Qudah, stressed in a press statement, "the importance of supporting Lebanon and adhering to Security Council No. (1701) to prevent further escalation, and joining all efforts to reduce the escalation and protect the region from the danger of sliding into a regional war."





He added that the continued aggression of the Israeli occupation against Gaza and the failure to reach a ceasefire agreement risks spreading the war regionally.





Al-Qudah stressed need for international action to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe there. (end)





