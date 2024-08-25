Law enforcement officer gets wounded in explosion in France

(MENAFN) On Saturday morning, a officer sustained injuries following an explosion outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, France. The incident occurred after two vehicles were set on fire in the vicinity, one of which reportedly contained a gas canister.



Interior Gerald Darmanin confirmed that the explosion was a result of a deliberate act of arson targeting the synagogue. He stated on X (formerly Twitter) that authorities are making every effort to locate the individual responsible for this criminal act.



The mayor of La Grande-Motte, Stéphane Rossignol, reported that surveillance footage captured an individual setting fire to the vehicles parked outside the synagogue. According to French newspaper *Le Figaro*, the suspect was seen leaving the scene wearing a traditional keffiyeh scarf and carrying a Palestinian flag. The suspect remains at large.



The fire caused damage to two doors of the synagogue, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal team to ensure no further threats. The injured police officer was transported to Montpellier University Hospital. Although the officer's injuries were serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.



In response to the incident and a recent uptick in anti-Semitic attacks across France, authorities have increased security measures around synagogues. This rise in anti-Semitic incidents has been linked to tensions following Hamas's attack on Israel in October, which led to a significant military response from the Jewish state in Gaza.



French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Minister Darmanin are expected to visit the scene later in the day to assess the situation and reinforce support for the affected community.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598181