Trump gets summoned to gala celebrating January 6 rioters

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald is associated with an upcoming gala event that aims to raise funds for individuals charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. The 'J6 Awards Gala,' set to take place at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club on September 5, is designed to "honor and celebrate" the defendants involved in the violent breach of the Capitol, with ticket prices starting at $1,500.



The January 6, 2021, incident saw a large group of Trump supporters storming the United States Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, which they falsely claimed was fraudulent. The peaceful protest quickly escalated into a riot, requiring hours for United States Capitol Police to regain control of the situation.



Democrats, including President Biden, have described the riot as an "insurrection." In the aftermath, authorities arrested and charged 1,358 participants. While many received misdemeanor trespassing charges, 127 individuals faced more serious accusations.



The gala has been promoted by ‘The America Project,’ a political organization, and aims to honor the twenty defendants who contributed to the "Justice For All" song—a track produced by the 'January 6th Prison Choir,' which includes the defendants singing patriotic songs and featuring excerpts from Trump’s speeches.



Organizers of the event have framed it as a "night of recognition, solidarity, and support," emphasizing its role as a crucial fundraiser to aid the January 6 defendants who are still confronting significant legal and personal challenges.

