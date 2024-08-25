FBI probes maggot occurrence at Democratic convention

(MENAFN) Chicago and the FBI are investigating a disturbing stunt involving maggots that occurred earlier this week at the National Convention in Chicago. Authorities are examining the incident, which involved several women who scattered maggots on a breakfast table at the Fairmont Hotel, where Democratic delegates were staying. The authorities suspect that the act was intended as a statement.



The convention, a four-day event, wrapped up on Thursday night with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the party’s nomination for the upcoming presidential election on November 5. On Wednesday, reports surfaced indicating that the maggot incident took place at the Fairmont Hotel, which was hosting delegates from states including Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, and South Dakota.



According to WGN-TV, officials have stated that a group of unidentified women entered the hotel and placed maggots on food-covered tables before leaving the scene. The exact motivations behind the act are still under investigation, but it is believed to have been intended to make a political statement.



It remains unclear whether any delegates consumed food prior to the discovery of the maggots. Authorities confirmed that at least one person required treatment at the scene, although the individual was reportedly released shortly after. An FBI evidence response team was observed outside the Fairmont Hotel on Wednesday morning, but as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.



Indiana delegate Bryan Lilienkamp mentioned that he arrived a few minutes late and did not witness the incident firsthand. However, he noted that the hotel staff acted swiftly in response to the situation, clearing out the affected food and providing replacements for the delegates.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598138