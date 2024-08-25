Trump claims he used to be Queen Elizabeth`s favorite leader

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has defended his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, asserting that he was her preferred American president despite contrary claims made in a new biography. In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, Trump criticized Craig Brown, the author of ‘A Voyage Around the Queen,’ as a “sleazebag” seeking publicity for a book he deems “phony.”



Trump's assertions come in response to the biography's depiction of him as rude during his interactions with the late monarch. According to Trump, he and Queen Elizabeth II had a favorable relationship, marked by mutual respect and enjoyment. He claimed that the Queen privately expressed her admiration for him, telling friends that he was her “favorite president.”



The former president recounted his two meetings with the Queen during his term. The first was an informal tea in 2018, followed by a formal state banquet in 2019. During these visits, Trump was reported to have breached royal etiquette on several occasions, which some observers noted at the time.



Trump described his time with the Queen as “great” and “unbelievable,” asserting that they had “spent hours together at a state dinner.” He rejected the biography's portrayal of him as disrespectful, attributing the criticism to a deliberate attempt by Brown to damage his reputation and sell more books.



The biography suggests that Queen Elizabeth found Trump “very rude” and particularly disliked his tendency to look over her shoulder in search of more engaging company. Trump’s response reflects his ongoing defense against what he perceives as attacks on his character and legacy.

