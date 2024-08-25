Normal Summer Weather Forecast Sunday, Hot On Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug.25 (Petra) – Normal summer conditions will prevail on Sunday over the highlands and plains, while the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hot weather.Low-altitude clouds are expected to appear in the northern and central areas of the Kingdom, accompanied by northwesterly winds at moderate speeds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures are set to uptick slightly on Monday, bringing relatively hot weather to most regions until Tuesday. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see sweltering conditions, with moderate northwesterly winds.A slight decrease in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, bringing normal summer weather to the highlands and plains, and hot conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly winds that may occasionally become active.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: eastern Amman 33C – 22 C, western Amman 31 C – 20 C, northern highlands 29 C – 18 C, Sharah highlands 30 C – 17 C, Dead Sea 41 C – 27 C, and Gulf of Aqaba 42 C – 28 C.