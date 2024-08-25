PSG Coach Enrique Plays Down Prospect Of More New Signings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted on Thursday he is“delighted” with his current squad as he played down the possibility of more new signings arriving before the transfer window closes next week.

PSG have already invested a reported 175 million euros ($195mn), not including bonuses, on four players this summer but have not recruited a new striker to fill the gap left by Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, the club's all-time top scorer, departed for when his contract expired, and the French champions were dealt a further blow when Portugal attacker Goncalo Ramos came off hurt early in last week's 4-1 win at Le Havre in Ligue 1.

Ramos suffered an ankle injury just quarter of an hour into the opening match of the season and is set to be out for three months after undergoing surgery.

“Unfortunately Goncalo picked up an injury. It is a blow, but we still have a very good team and I have full confidence in the players in my squad,” Luis Enrique told reporters on the eve of PSG's first home game of the campaign, against Montpellier today.

“The president (Nasser al-Khelaifi), (sporting director) Luis Campos and I are always open to improving the squad but it is very, very difficult to strengthen the team that we have.”

PSG last weekend completed the signing of the 19-year-old Rennes winger Desire Doue for a reported 50mn euros.

The addition of the player who helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics followed the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, also 19, from Benfica for a fee that could eventually reach 69.9mn euros.

Last season's Champions League semi-finalists have also signed Ecuador defender Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt and the Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from Krasnodar.

Talk of a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has cooled, with the August 30 transfer deadline approaching.

The injury to Ramos leaves Randal Kolo Muani as the obvious choice to lead the attack, although Luis Enrique could be tempted to use Marco Asensio as an unorthodox centre forward.

“We are looking around to see if players are available at normal prices, but I am delighted with the team we have,” the coach added.

“I think the president and Luis Campos have already done really well in the transfer window.

“Everything is fine at the moment but if another player arrives then that's perfect.”