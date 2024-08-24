Baramulla Lifts Under-14 Provincial Cricket Tournament

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- District Baramulla on Friday lifted the title of Under-14 Provincial Level Inter District 2024 organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports and hosted by DYSSO Anantnag.

In the final match, District Baramulla defeated Pulwama by 3 wickets at Wanpora Sports Ground in Qazigund, Anantnag. Batting first, Pulwama set the target of 137 runs, in which Musadik Younus scored 30 runs. From Baramulla, Mohd Mudrik took 3 wickets. In reply, Baramulla chased down the target with 3 wickets in hand. Ifham Iftikhar scored 41 runs to guide his team to the win. Pulwama's Mehran Gulzar took 3 wickets.

In the post match presentation, DYSSO Anantnag Raja Yaqoob was the chief guest along with ZPEO Qazigund, who gave away the trophies and medals to both the teams. Mohd Mudrik was declared as man of the match.

Earlier, the Under-17 Cricket Tournament was inaugurated by Principal BHSS Bijbehara Nasreena Akhter at Bijbehara venue.