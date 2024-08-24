Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The of Interior blocks scam websites and takes the necessary measures against all types of cybercrime.

ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates successfully mediates a seventh prisoner swap deal between Russia and Ukraine.

WASHINGTON -- The United States is gravely concerned by the Houthis' against the oil tanker MT Delta Sounion.

PARIS -- French Prime Gabriel Attal thanks law enforcement and emergency services for their prompt response to the arson attack on a synagogue in La Grande-Motte.

ISLAMABAD -- Two children and a woman are killed and 13 others injured in a roadside bombing in Balochistan province, southwest Pakistan. (end) gb