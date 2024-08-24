Kuwait Volleyball Team Ranks 5H In W. Asia Championship

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's youth volleyball team ranked fifth after defeating Qatar's 3-2 in the second West Asia Championship, bosted by Al-Ain city in the United Arab of Emirates. The Saudi team claimed the championship title while the UAE ranked second. Bahrain and Lebanon came third and fourth, respectively. (end) skm

