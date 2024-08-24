ADB Proposes Major Renewable Energy Project For Uzbekistan: 500 MW Solar And BESS Initiative
8/24/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Asian Development bank (ADB) has proposed a significant new
project aimed at advancing Uzbekistan's renewable energy sector,
Azernews reports.
The Samarkand Solar Photovoltaic and Battery Energy Storage
System (BESS) project will feature a 500 megawatt (MW) solar
photovoltaic plant, a 500 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage
system, a transmission line, and other essential
infrastructure.
This initiative, spearheaded by ACWA Power, represents one of
the first utility-scale renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan to
integrate a BESS component. It aligns with Uzbekistan's ambitious
goal to increase its renewable energy capacity to 12 gigawatts
(GW). The project is expected to set new benchmarks for bankability
and attract additional private investment into the country's energy
sector.
In a related development, ADB and Masdar have secured a $46.5
million loan agreement for the construction of the Nur Bukhara
solar power plant, which will also include a battery energy storage
system. This financing package consists of $26.5 million from ADB's
ordinary capital resources and $20 million from the Leading Asia's
Private Infrastructure Fund, managed by ADB.
The Nur Bukhara project will have a generation capacity of 250
MW and a storage capacity of 126 MWh. It will also involve the
construction of a 20-kilovolt substation and a 3.1-kilometer
transmission line to integrate the facility into the grid.
