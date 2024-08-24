Kuwait-Funded Campaign To Send Palestinian Med Students To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza (UCAS) launched on Saturday, a program funded by Kuwait's International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) that urgently sends senior medical students all over Palestine to hospitals in southern Gaza.

UCAS's Vice Chancellor Mohammad Mushtaha said in remarks to KUNA that the program aims to send 350 students who are expected to this year to the war-ravaged Strip and is set to be active for five months.

The program will provide a unique opportunity for the talented students to get real life experience on the field and will greatly improve their capabilities, in the midst of an urgent need for medical care in Gaza, Mushtaha added.

He expressed his gratitude to Kuwait's Amir, government, and people for their undying moral and financial support across all fields. (end)

