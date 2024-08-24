Kunal Kemmu Enjoys Bike Ride In Ladakh With His ‘Gang’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express', is on a break as he is enjoying a road trip on a bike with his friends in the Himalayas.

Kunal took to his Instagram and shared a in which he could be seen taking to the roads on a bike with his friends in Ladakh. The group visited the Khardung La mountain pass in the Leh district.

Captioning the post, Kunal wrote, "Riders Inc.”

Maintained by the Border Roads Organisation, it is one of the world's highest motorable roads. The video shows Kunal at the Khardungla Pass, at an altitude of 17,982 feet, posing with the Indian flag waving in the wind.

Another photo captures Kunal enjoying a cosy bonfire, all smiles as he bonds with his friends.

Kunal's passion for biking is obvious as he often embarks on thrilling rides with his gang. These bike trips are not just about the adrenaline rush for him; they are also about savouring the natural beauty that surrounds him and spending quality time with his group of friends.

Kunal, who has often spoken about his passion for travel, is clearly having a great time with his group of friends. Travelling is a tradition for the actor, who has set a personal goal of visiting three international destinations a year - a goal he continues to uphold.

His Ladakh adventure is just another example of how he lives by his passion, inspiring others to pack their bags and explore the world.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Prime Video's upcoming web series 'Gulkanda Tales' directed by Raj & DK of 'The Family Man' fame, where he will share the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha in key roles.