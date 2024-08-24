Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed as Russian shelled the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson.



The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops continue to mercilessly attack Kherson. As a result of the shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of the city, a man sustained fatal injuries,” the statement said.

Russians poundingoblast with drones, mortar fire

All relevant services are working at the site of the shelling.

As reported, the Russian shelling an 18-month-old boy and two men in the Dniprovskyi district, and another man in the Korabelnyi district in Kherson on August 24.

Photo is illustrative