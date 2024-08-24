عربي


Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

8/24/2024 7:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed as Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Russian troops continue to mercilessly attack Kherson. As a result of the shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of the city, a man sustained fatal injuries,” the statement said.

Read also: Russians pounding Sumy oblast with drones, mortar fire

All relevant services are working at the site of the shelling.

As reported, the Russian shelling injured an 18-month-old boy and two men in the Dniprovskyi district, and another man in the Korabelnyi district in Kherson on August 24.

UkrinForm

