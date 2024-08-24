Man Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson
Date
8/24/2024 7:16:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed as Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops continue to mercilessly attack Kherson. As a result of the shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of the city, a man sustained fatal injuries,” the statement said.
Read also:
Russians pounding Sumy
oblast with drones, mortar fire
All relevant services are working at the site of the shelling.
As reported, the Russian shelling injured an 18-month-old boy and two men in the Dniprovskyi district, and another man in the Korabelnyi district in Kherson on August 24.
Photo is illustrative
MENAFN24082024000193011044ID1108596279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.