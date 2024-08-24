Russian Army Loses 1,160 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 24, 2024 amount to nearly 606,490 invaders, including another 1,160 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,542 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 16,620 armored combat vehicles (+21), 17,349 artillery systems (+42), 1,169 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 935 air defense systems (+3), 367 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 14,064 unmanned aerial vehicles (+39), 2,444 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 23,383 motor vehicles (+54), and 2,911 special equipment units (+1).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 149 combat clashes occurred on the front lines in Ukraine on August 23.