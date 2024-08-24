2021 HBS New Year's Eve By Bin Li Wins Silver In A' Stage Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2021 HBS New Year's Eve

Innovative Stage Design for Hunan TV's 2020-2021 New Year's Eve Concert Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced Bin Li 's "2021 HBS New Year's Eve" as the Silver Award winner in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the stage created for Hunan TV's 2020-2021 New Year's Eve concert.Bin Li's award-winning stage design showcases the importance of creating immersive and visually captivating experiences for live performances. The design not only serves its functional purpose but also pushes the boundaries of stage design, setting new standards for the performing arts industry. This recognition emphasizes the significance of innovative stage design in enhancing the overall audience experience and elevating the impact of live events.The "2021 HBS New Year's Eve" stage design features a central "giant spinning top" inspired by the movie "Inception," serving as the core visual element. The stage is divided into seven main zones, each with its unique design elements and visual effects. The central stage boasts a stunning gyroscope structure, creating a mesmerizing "levitating" effect. The auxiliary stages, named "Vigilant Stage," "Chronicle Stage," "Dream Pursuit Stage," and "Starry Stage," incorporate various elements such as LED screens, lighting installations, water curtains, and fire effects to create a rich and immersive visual experience.This Silver A' Design Award win is expected to inspire Bin Li and the team at Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. and Funshine Interactive Entertainment Co., Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of stage design. The recognition serves as a testament to their expertise and creativity, motivating them to explore new concepts and technologies that will shape the future of performing arts. The award also highlights the importance of collaboration and teamwork in creating outstanding stage designs.Team Members2021 HBS New Year's Eve was designed by a talented team from Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. and Funshine Interactive Entertainment Co., Ltd. The project was led by Bin Li, with key contributions from Desheng An, Dongshan Peng, Yan Li, Xue Han, Yue Gao, and Yi Sha. Each team member brought their unique expertise to the project, resulting in a visually stunning and innovative stage design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase outstanding technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative concepts, artistic execution, technical proficiency, emotional engagement, and cultural significance in the specific category of Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, progressive agencies, cutting-edge companies, and influential organizations worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact society through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.