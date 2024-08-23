Stefanchuk Discusses Military Support For Ukraine With Latvian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and of Defense of the Republic of Latvia Andris Sprūds discussed military support and urgent needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as the continuation of rehabilitation and training of Ukrainian military in Latvia.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on Facebook.

The parties also touched upon the issue of rebuilding Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman emphasized the high level of cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia, especially inter-parliamentary cooperation. He noted that partnership with Latvia is one of the most important.

Over 500 Ukrainian soldiers complete rehabilitation in

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support for Ukraine, and specifically for all the military and technical assistance provided.

He also thanked Latvia for its involvement in the Czech initiative“800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine” and the“drone coalition,” for its effective participation in the recovery of Ukraine, the implementation of reconstruction projects in the Chernihiv region, and its readiness to continue this work.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Andris Sprūds announced that Latvia prepared the largest batch of drones, consisting of 1,400 units, for Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk