CAT, A Meme Coin, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will initially list CAT, a new cat-themed cryptocurrency, on the MEME Zone. For all CoinW users, the CAT/USDT will be officially available for trading on August 22nd 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of CAT, we are launching the“CAT bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







A Globally Recognized Brand with Massive Online Presence

Simon's Cat is more than just another meme coin. It is a globally recognized brand with an enormous fanbase. The Simon's Cat animation series boasts over 9.9 million followers on Facebook, 6.3 million YouTube subscribers, and 5.4 million Instagram followers, along with 3.5 million TikTok followers and 29 million likes on TikTok. The CAT token, supported by the FLOKI ecosystem, is positioned to leverage this massive online presence, ensuring its place as the most famous and popular cat-themed meme coin worldwide.

Comprehensive Tokenomics and Community-Driven Approach

The CAT token has a total supply of 9 trillion tokens, with a well-structured tokenomics plan that includes allocations for presale investors, FLOKI holders, community growth, and charitable activities through the Simon's Cat Foundation. The tokenomics are designed to support long-term growth and sustainability, with 30% allocated to presale investors, 18.5% to FLOKI holders through airdrops, and 25% reserved for liquidity, locked on FlokiFi and fully burned on Day 1. The CAT project is also community-driven, with plans for future community growth incentives and a strong presence on social media, including a verified Twitter account with 456,000 followers.

With its strong brand recognition and strategic partnerships, the Simon's Cat (CAT) meme coin is poised to lead in the cat-themed meme coin market. The official collaboration with FLOKI and the support of DWF Labs further solidify CAT's potential to stand out among other popular cat coins. The CoinW listing marks a significant milestone for the project, bringing it closer to its goal of becoming the most popular cat-themed meme coin globally. As the project continues to grow, CoinW is proud to support the CAT token and its vibrant community.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent CAT prize pool will be up for grabs from August 22nd, 2024, at 12:00 to September 1st, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CAT

Simon's Cat is a world-renowned cat animation series and a highly popular cat-themed emoji. The Simon's Cat meme coin has over 1.6 billion views on its official YouTube channel, with even more views on other channels and social networks. Undoubtedly, it will become the most famous and popular cat-themed meme coin globally. The Simon's Cat memecoin will be exclusively launched on the BNB Chain in partnership with Floki, DWF Labs, and the BNB Chain. Simon's Cat is not an ordinary memecoin; it represents a massive IP and mainstream brand.