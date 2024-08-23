Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 23 August 2024 purchased 300,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 22,50 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 400,000 shares, corresponding to 0.9 % ownership. Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.

