Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade


8/23/2024 10:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saga Pure ASA has on 23 August 2024 purchased 300,000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at NOK 22,50 per share. After the transaction Saga Pure ASA has a holding of 400,000 shares, corresponding to 0.9 % ownership. Saga Pure ASA is closely associated with board member Øystein Stray Spetalen.

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

