Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill Five People In S. Lebanon
8/23/2024 10:13:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation launched two airstrikes on Aaita El Jabal and Tayr Harfa towns in southern Lebanon, killing five people, including a seven-year-old child, Lebanon's Ministry of health said on Friday.
The drone strike on Aaita el Jabal killed a man and a child, while another strike on Tayr Harfa killed three others, the ministry's emergency center said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli occupation drone dropped some bombs on Kfarkela, and its artillery bombarded some towns, southern Lebanon.
Since October, Lebanon has been witnessing military confrontations between the resistance and Israeli occupation on southern areas and the borders of the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)
