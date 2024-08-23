عربي


Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Totalkredit A/S


8/23/2024 8:16:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan
ISIN DK000954624-4 DK000954608-7 DK000954616-0 DK000954632-7 DK000954640-0
Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Euribor3M
Cover pool H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO)
Series 32H 32H 32H 32G 22H
Callable No No No No Yes
Green Yes No No No No
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 10,300m DKK 10,750m DKK 8,750m DKK 13,200m EUR 375m
Total bids DKK 34,835m DKK 36,150m DKK 27,700m DKK 33,170m EUR 876m
Interest rate spread +0.07% +0.10% +0.09% +0.13% +0.50%
Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.00
Other information
Maturity 01-10-2027 01-10-2027 01-10-2027 01-04-2027 01-10-2027


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

