Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Totalkredit A/S
Date
8/23/2024 8:16:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press
Refinancing of floating rate loans
The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2024.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|
| Cibor-loan
| Cibor-loan
| Cibor-loan
| Cibor-loan
| Euribor-loan
| ISIN
| DK000954624-4
| DK000954608-7
| DK000954616-0
| DK000954632-7
| DK000954640-0
| Reference rate
| Cibor3M
| Cibor3M
| Cibor3M
| Cibor3M
| Euribor3M
| Cover pool
| H (SDO)
| H (SDO)
| H (SDO)
| G (RO)
| H (SDO)
| Series
| 32H
| 32H
| 32H
| 32G
| 22H
| Callable
| No
| No
| No
| No
| Yes
| Green
| Yes
| No
| No
| No
| No
| Auction results
|
|
|
|
|
| Total allotment
| DKK 10,300m
| DKK 10,750m
| DKK 8,750m
| DKK 13,200m
| EUR 375m
| Total bids
| DKK 34,835m
| DKK 36,150m
| DKK 27,700m
| DKK 33,170m
| EUR 876m
| Interest rate spread
| +0.07%
| +0.10%
| +0.09%
| +0.13%
| +0.50%
| Price
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.20
| 100.00
| Other information
|
|
|
|
|
| Maturity
| 01-10-2027
| 01-10-2027
| 01-10-2027
| 01-04-2027
| 01-10-2027
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment
Refinancing of floating rate loans
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.