Lighting Fixtures And Luminaires Global Business Report 2024: Surging Demand For LED Lighting Emerges As The Fundamental Growth Driver For The Market - Global Forecast To 2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires is estimated at US$89.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$145.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the lighting fixtures and luminaires market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, increased awareness of energy efficiency, and changes in consumer preferences. As environmental concerns become more prominent, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, driving the adoption of advanced technologies like LEDs and smart lighting systems that can adapt to users' needs while reducing power consumption.
Additionally, the expansion of the construction sector, particularly in emerging economies, presents significant opportunities for the deployment of modern lighting solutions in new residential and commercial developments. Consumer trends toward more personalized and stylish home environments also boost demand for fixtures that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.
MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Types of Lighting Fixtures End-Use Sectors Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Global Market Prospects & Outlook Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040 Competition An Intensely Competitive Marketplace M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition World Brands Recent Market Activity Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prominent Technologies and Trends with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver for the Market Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by Component LED Lamps and Luminaires' Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs High Power Costs Supports Adoption of LED Lighting Systems: Household Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires LED Lighting for Hazardous Environments Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to become Smarter Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting Speed Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and Connectivity Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings An Insight into Top Trends in Commercial Lighting Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in the Long Run Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025 Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street Lighting Systems Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government Buildings and Public Lighting Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in Healthcare Facilities Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive Headlight Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of Lighting Fixtures Market Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs Emerging Lighting Trends: An Overview Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment Key Design Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures Lighting Decor Trends Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects Improving Standards of Living
