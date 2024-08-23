(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires is estimated at US$89.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$145.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the lighting fixtures and luminaires market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, increased awareness of energy efficiency, and changes in consumer preferences. As environmental concerns become more prominent, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, driving the adoption of advanced technologies like LEDs and smart lighting systems that can adapt to users' needs while reducing power consumption.

Additionally, the expansion of the construction sector, particularly in emerging economies, presents significant opportunities for the deployment of modern lighting solutions in new residential and commercial developments. Consumer trends toward more personalized and stylish home environments also boost demand for fixtures that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires segment, which is expected to reach US$111.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.6%. The Portable Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $31.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Coverage of major players such as Ai Live Home Kit Co., Ltd., Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Ampcontrol Pty., Ltd., and more.

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1667 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $89.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $145.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Prominent Technologies and Trends with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications

Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver for the Market

Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by Component

LED Lamps and Luminaires' Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments

LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase

Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires

Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand

LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future

LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs

High Power Costs Supports Adoption of LED Lighting Systems: Household Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category

Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires

LED Lighting for Hazardous Environments

Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to become Smarter

Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting Speed

Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and Connectivity

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion

Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects

Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs

Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings

An Insight into Top Trends in Commercial Lighting

Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in the Long Run

Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends

Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks

Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street Lighting Systems

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions

Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications

Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications

Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires

Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry

Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government Buildings and Public Lighting

Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities

Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in Healthcare Facilities

Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems

Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting

Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive Headlight

Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures

Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains

Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations

Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market

Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems

Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of Lighting Fixtures Market

Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs

Emerging Lighting Trends: An Overview

Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends

Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment

Key Design Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market

A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures

Lighting Decor Trends

Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects Improving Standards of Living

