2024 Report | Indonesian Medical Glove Market Set For Considerable Growth Through 2029

The Indonesian medical glove is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with forecasts suggesting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% from 2024 to 2029. By the end of this period, the market is expected to attain a value of US$70.100 million, surging from US$40.951 million in 2022.



Healthcare advancements and a heightened emphasis on infection prevention are central to the market's growth trajectory. With increased awareness of cross-contamination prevention and improved healthcare coverage endorsed by government initiatives, the utilization of medical gloves is expected to rise significantly. Additional growth factors stem from the proliferation of surgical procedures, owing to the rise in chronic disease incidence, and heightened demands for specialty gloves with advanced features.

Despite the impact of global events, such as the conflict in Ukraine, which precipitated disruptions in supply chains and inflationary pressures, the Indonesian medical glove market shows signs of resilience and stable growth. The market adaptation strategies of key players have enabled sustained development, minimizing the economic reverberations of international unrest on Indonesia's healthcare sector.

Within the market, various segments are poised for expansion. The demand for specialty surgical gloves is on the rise, fueled by the surgical precision they offer and their crucial role in operations. Meanwhile, sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and academic institutions are anticipated to increase procurement to bolster safety measures against contamination risks.

Indonesia remains at the forefront of the medical glove industry in the Asia Pacific region, with considerable investments in production capacity expansion like those witnessed in March 2022. The enhancement of facilities translates to a fortified commitment to healthcare practitioners and patients across the archipelago and the broader region.

The projections for the market are based on an in-depth analysis of key regions, which includes Jakarta, West Java, East Java, Sumatra, among others, to provide a comprehensive view of the Indonesian medical glove landscape.

