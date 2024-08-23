2024 Report | Indonesian Medical Glove Market Set For Considerable Growth Through 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Medical Glove market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesian medical glove industry is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with forecasts suggesting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% from 2024 to 2029. By the end of this period, the market is expected to attain a value of US$70.100 million, surging from US$40.951 million in 2022.
Healthcare advancements and a heightened emphasis on infection prevention are central to the market's growth trajectory. With increased awareness of cross-contamination prevention and improved healthcare coverage endorsed by government initiatives, the utilization of medical gloves is expected to rise significantly. Additional growth factors stem from the proliferation of surgical procedures, owing to the rise in chronic disease incidence, and heightened demands for specialty gloves with advanced features.
Despite the impact of global events, such as the conflict in Ukraine, which precipitated disruptions in supply chains and inflationary pressures, the Indonesian medical glove market shows signs of resilience and stable growth. The market adaptation strategies of key players have enabled sustained development, minimizing the economic reverberations of international unrest on Indonesia's healthcare sector.
Within the market, various segments are poised for expansion. The demand for specialty surgical gloves is on the rise, fueled by the surgical precision they offer and their crucial role in operations. Meanwhile, sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and academic institutions are anticipated to increase procurement to bolster safety measures against contamination risks.
Indonesia remains at the forefront of the medical glove industry in the Asia Pacific region, with considerable investments in production capacity expansion like those witnessed in March 2022. The enhancement of facilities translates to a fortified commitment to healthcare practitioners and patients across the archipelago and the broader region.
The projections for the market are based on an in-depth analysis of key regions, which includes Jakarta, West Java, East Java, Sumatra, among others, to provide a comprehensive view of the Indonesian medical glove landscape.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 95
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $40.95 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $70.1 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.9%
| Regions Covered
| Indonesia
Companies Featured
Medical Gloves Co, Ltd P.T. Arista Latindo VISECOMDATA Medical Supplier Lda PT Medisafe Technologies Multi Warna Sempermed Wynn Empire Pte Ltd PT. Shamrock Manufacturing Corp PT. Latexindo Tobaperkasa Maja Agung Latexindo. Indonesia Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Indonesian Medical Glove Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.