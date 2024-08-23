عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India

Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India


8/23/2024 6:23:13 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is a significant festival celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers and participate in grand festivities. From the iconic Dwarkadhish Temple to the serene Guruvayur Temple, here's a guide to 7 must-visit Krishna temples in India this Janmashtami


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna's birth with devotion, joy. Explore these 7 prominent Krishna temples in India, where festivities bring alive the spirit of this divine occasion


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat, is one of the most revered Krishna temples in India. As the ancient city of Lord Krishna, Dwarka attracts thousands of devotees


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is a spiritual hub for Krishna devotees. Known for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations, the temple sees a large gathering of devotees


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is another major Krishna shrine, where Lord Krishna is worshipped as Jagannath. Janmashtami here is celebrated with grand processions

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Located in Kerala, the Guruvayur Temple is known as the Dwarka of the South. This temple's Janmashtami celebrations are marked by special poojas, cultural programs


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru is a modern marvel dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple hosts grand Janmashtami celebrations, featuring continuous chanting, special rituals


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

Udupi's Sri Krishna Temple in Karnataka is a key pilgrimage site for Krishna devotees. The Janmashtami celebrations here include a unique procession known as 'Muddu Krishna,'


Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India Image

Prem Mandir, located in Vrindavan, is a stunning temple known for its elaborate light displays and intricate carvings. The temple's Janmashtami celebrations are a visual delight

MENAFN23082024007385015968ID1108593491


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search