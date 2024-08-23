Janmashtami 2024: 7 Krishna Temples You MUST Visit In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is a significant festival celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. Devotees flock to temples to offer prayers and participate in grand festivities. From the iconic Dwarkadhish Temple to the serene Guruvayur Temple, here's a guide to 7 must-visit Krishna temples in India this Janmashtami

Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat, is one of the most revered Krishna temples in India. As the ancient city of Lord Krishna, Dwarka attracts thousands of devotees

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is a spiritual hub for Krishna devotees. Known for its vibrant Janmashtami celebrations, the temple sees a large gathering of devotees

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is another major Krishna shrine, where Lord Krishna is worshipped as Jagannath. Janmashtami here is celebrated with grand processions

Located in Kerala, the Guruvayur Temple is known as the Dwarka of the South. This temple's Janmashtami celebrations are marked by special poojas, cultural programs

ISKCON Temple in Bengaluru is a modern marvel dedicated to Lord Krishna. The temple hosts grand Janmashtami celebrations, featuring continuous chanting, special rituals

Udupi's Sri Krishna Temple in Karnataka is a key pilgrimage site for Krishna devotees. The Janmashtami celebrations here include a unique procession known as 'Muddu Krishna,'

Prem Mandir, located in Vrindavan, is a stunning temple known for its elaborate light displays and intricate carvings. The temple's Janmashtami celebrations are a visual delight