Interim Report - First Half Year Of 2024 - SP Group A/S


8/23/2024 5:46:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summary: SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,485.1 million in the H1 2024 reporting period, an 8.4% improvement from DKK 1,370.1 million in H1 2023. EBITDA was up by 31.2% to DKK 302.1 million from DKK 230.3 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 63.5% to DKK 176.4 million. The revenue improvement was driven by higher sales of own brands.

Full-year 2024 guidance upgraded: SP Group now expects FY 2024 revenue to grow by 8-18% (previously 5‐15%) at an EBITDA margin of 19-21% (previously 16-19%) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (previously 9‐12%).

  • Meddelelse nr. 11 - Q2 - ENG - 23 08 24

