Indian Prime Minister Arrives In Ukraine

Kyiv: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Friday in Ukraine on a visit that is the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.
Modi arrived in Kyiv from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' train that took around 10 hours, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip, Indian news channel "NDTV" reported.
During the visit, Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The visit comes at a volatile juncture in the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces still in Russia's western Kursk region following their incursion on Aug. 6 and Russian troops grinding out slow but steady advances in Ukraine's east.
