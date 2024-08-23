Indian Prime Minister Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Indian Prime Narendra Modi arrived Friday in Ukraine on a visit that is the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the two countries established relations in 1992.

Modi arrived in Kyiv from Poland onboard a 'Rail Force One' train that took around 10 hours, in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip, Indian news "NDTV" reported.

During the visit, Modi will hold both one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a focus on ways to find a negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit comes at a volatile juncture in the war in Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces still in Russia's western Kursk region following their incursion on Aug. 6 and Russian troops grinding out slow but steady advances in Ukraine's east.