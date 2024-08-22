With Zac Posen, Gap Needs To Avoid Repeating A Big Mistake

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Gap Inc. is aiming for a piece of the runway.
The San Francisco-based company, which owns Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and its namesake brand Gap, named
celebrity fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director of Gap Inc. and chief creative officer of Old Navy on Monday in a move that suggests the company is looking to regain its status as a
fashion leader.
Gap Inc., which has seen comp sales decline every quarter this fiscal year,
has been long overdue for a style makeover and a bit of a luxury touch. But the company
should be wary of leaning too far into the world of high-end preferences or it will
alienate the everyday
consumers who have helped
make it an American icon.
Netting Posen as a creative director is an impressive
victory for the ailing brand. He is one of just a few fashion figures who has become a household name thanks to his work as a judge on Bravo TV's Project Runway. And his contributions to fashion have been revolutionary for dressing plus-size celebrities, including Ashley Graham and Oprah Winfrey in stunning opulent
gowns, along with sample size stars. It was a stark pivot from the sensibilities of legacy luxury brands, which have inspired the fashion world's definition of beauty as thin (and often White).
Posen was ahead of the curve in designing lavish
pieces for larger bodies that even thin people wanted
to buy. His work
helped
pave the way for the body-inclusivity movement.
Gap Inc. could use this kind of cultural foresight. It wasn't too long ago that the company was one of the most forward-thinking retailers in the US. It rose to become an American staple for
high-quality casual apparel
in the 1990s under former Chief Executive Officer Mickey Drexler. Its classy yet upbeat advertising reflected the middle-class optimism of the time,
and its brand became almost interchangeable with American fashion.
But since Drexler's abrupt exit
in 2002,
the company has taken a tumble.
It became burdened by its sprawling mall-based
store
fleet
and
a series of product missteps, including embarrassing grammatical errors and an
uninspiring ad campaign to“dress normal.”
Old Navy, the company's historically successful affordable line,
has
also struggled
recently to stay relevant. A poorly executed
size-inclusivity program, which launched in 2021 and overestimated
the demand for larger sizes,
contributed to
a 19% drop in Old Navy sales within
the
first nine months
of its launch.
And the brand has been slow to regain its
momentum. Old Navy's net sales have fallen by mid- to low-single digits year-over-year for
the last three
quarters.
Gap Inc.'s bet on bringing a touch of luxury
to its affordable clothing line is a strong one. The company is competing with new and revamped
players including Inditex SA's Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. But before it dives head first into high fashion, it must be mindful not to repeat its recent mistakes in trying to force a mainstream brand onto the runway as it did with
Banana Republic.
Its
collaboration with fashion designer
Peter Do was out of touch with Banana Republic's consumers since its
launch. The collection
debuted during Paris Fashion Week during the fall, far from the sights of Banana Republic's core American shoppers. And the pieces themselves are far too high fashion
for day-to-day
work outfits.
For instance, its $640 khaki
utility blazer
shows little actual utility in having a large cutout in the back. One of Do's more conservative designs, a pleated trench skirt,
originally had a
$300 price tag. Maybe luxury fashionistas would shell out hundreds of dollars for one of Do's
pieces
but the style and price point don't align with
Banana Republic's more premium shoppers.
It's no wonder the collection is now selling online at a discount.
Despite the initial excitement, Banana Republic's pivot toward luxury fashion was a bust. But with Posen, Gap has a chance to take back its status as an affordable and classic American fashion house. He brings with him a lot of work and life experience.
Not only has
he
demonstrated success in dressing celebrities in some of fashion's most memorable looks
but
he's no stranger to the ups and downs of the retail world. His own business
closed shop in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run because
it failed to find new investors or a buyer to keep it afloat.
However with Gap, Posen has the structure of an existing brand that is part of a broader portfolio. That gives him some cover to experiment without having to build an entire business from scratch.
Already analysts seem optimistic. Bloomberg Intelligence's
Mary Ross Gilbert wrote
in a note on Monday that Old Navy sales“could take off in 2025” with Posen taking over
design and merchandising alongside
Old Navy's president and CEO Horacio Barbeito, who previously led Walmart Inc.'s Canada business.
Gap Inc.'s new CEO Richard Dickson, who is credited with revitalizing Mattel Inc.'s Barbie, has also led improvements in inventory and assortment at Old Navy and Gap that
could help the company
outperform its
fourth-quarter consensus estimates, Gilbert wrote in November.
All signs are pointing up for Gap and Old Navy. But it should be sure to keep its pulse on the everyday American
shopper rather than the out-of-touch excesses of the Paris runway.
