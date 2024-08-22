How I Got Here: Monica Pool, Chief Marketing Officer At KFC U.K. & Ireland

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the #HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Monica Pool, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC U.K. and Ireland.

EDUCATION

Westville Girls' High

Durban, South Africa

(1992 – 1995)

University of KwaZulu-Natal

Durban, South Africa

Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics

(1996 – 1998)

If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be an artist, but at the time, you couldn't study both art and accounting, so my dad made the choice for me – accounting! I think that's why I love marketing so much as it's a great combination of both creativity and commerciality.

WORK

First Job

Over a single weekend in high school, I was recruited to sell“umbrella hats,” a bizarre and ridiculous contraption meant to protect you from the hot South African sun. I managed to sell out my entire stock by convincing beachgoers that they really needed one. That's when I realized I could sell anything!

The Hardy Boys Advertising Agency, Durban, South Africa

2003 – 2004: Account Director

Rainbow Farms (Pty), Durban, South Africa

2004 – 2008: Marketing Manager

KFC South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa

2009 – 2012: Marketing Manager, Advertising & Retail

KFC U.K. & Ireland, London, United Kingdom

2012 – 2015: Marketing Manager, New Business Concepts

KFC Central & Eastern Europe, London, United Kingdom

2015: Marketing Leader

2015: Marketing Director

KFC U.K. & Ireland, London, United Kingdom

2015 – 2019: Marketing Director

2019 – 2020: Director of People Transformation

Taco Bell U.K. & Europe, London, United Kingdom

2020 – 2023: Marketing Director

KFC U.K. & Ireland, London, United Kingdom

2023 – present: Chief Marketing Officer

Do you believe in work/life balance?

For me, the notion of balance is an inner job; it is about a feeling of balance within that helps me remain calm and centered no matter what is happening in my external world. I began a committed daily meditation practice about five years ago that has deepened my sense of self and strengthened that feeling of balance. It's an ongoing practice!

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

Growing Up in Apartheid South Africa

As a mixed-race child in a period of institutionalized racial segregation in the country, this time shaped my desire to truly connect with people and know their stories. It also showed me the importance of creating environments where people feel they belong and matter.

Moving to London

This move in 2012 opened my eyes to the power of creativity: the city, the people, the art, music and design culture. There is a freedom of expression in London that continues to inspire me in our brand building efforts too.

Yum! Culture

I've been lucky to be inspired by many amazing leaders throughout my career at Yum!, such as Meg Farren, KFC U.K.'s General Manager, who leads with optimism, even during challenging times. David Timm, a former KFC CMO, showed me the power and impact of quiet people, which is important for introverts like myself. But, it is the Yum! culture in its entirety that has shaped how I lead, allowing me to bring my authentic self to work. We emphasize heart-led leadership, which fosters collaboration and empathy while encouraging courageous conversations in the right way.

What do people think you do versus what you actually do?

My 8-year-old nephew thinks I work at a KFC restaurant and get to eat popcorn chicken (his favorite) all day, but he's starting to understand that I also“make ads.”

But actually, I get to lead a super talented marketing team, so my main job is to be a great coach for them. A big part of my role is partnering with our Leadership Team and franchisee partners to set our brand ambition and make sure we're making the best strategic choices to grow KFC in a way that keeps us relevant for the next generation.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

You can use your own joy as a navigation system for your life.

What makes you happy?



Joy for me shows up in small moments across the day.

Laughing with my family.

Cat cuddles.

A walk along the river where I live. Even cold river swims!

How do you do it?

With a little help from my friends.