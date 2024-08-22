Avid Learning Collective Sponsorship Awarded To Six Educational Organizations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Avid Collective program awards organizations that empower aspiring creators in underrepresented communities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® and the customer-led Avid Community Association (ACA ) has celebrated the fourth year of its Avid Learning Collective program by awarding sponsorships to six additional organizations to help promote and inspire under-represented grassroots talent in the and entertainment around the world.



Since its launch in 2021, the program has awarded 24 community education organizations that empower aspiring M&E creators across the globe. The three-year sponsorship period granted to each organization includes membership in the global Avid Learning Partner (ALP) program, Avid creative tools software licenses (for Pro Tools®, Media Composer®, and Sibelius®), staff training and certification, and course materials and certifications for students.

A committee made up of select Avid employees and the ACA Executive Board assessed each applicant organization based on its program's impact and initiatives towards promoting diversity, equal access, and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry. The recipients selected for Avid Learning Collective 2024 sponsorship are: Black Women in Post Production, Instituto Criar, KORP Foundation, Queens Defenders, South Georgian Bay Media Association, and YR Media.

Avid Chief Customer Officer, Deb Sanders explains:“We're thrilled to continue working with organizations and initiatives in bringing diversity to the media industry and uplifting underrepresented creators through the Avid Learning Collective. Each year Avid is proud to partner with a new cohort of incredible organizations from all over the world.”

Media Technology & Workflow Executive, and ACA Executive Board Co-Chair, Marcy Lefkovitz adds:“The collaboration we have with Avid Learning Collective recipients ultimately shines a light on creatives and storytellers who might have otherwise gone unseen. We have a great opportunity here to not only bridge the tools and resource gap, but to connect people and communities to a larger network.”

More about the Avid Learning Collective 2024 recipients:



Black Women in Post Production (BWIPP) is a UK-based network that consists entirely of Black or Black mixed-heritage women and non-binary creatives working or aspiring to work in post production. Their goal is to bridge the gap to opportunities through their networking, events and training in order to empower, inspire and nurture underrepresented talent.



Instituto Criar de TV, Cinema e Novas Midias in São Paulo, Brazil aims to promote the professional, sociocultural, and personal development of young people in situations of social vulnerability through audiovisual and technology. It is a 100% free program, and since 2005, more than 2,800 people have undergone Instituto Criar's technical and sociocultural training experience.



The KORP Foundation in Buffalo, NY breaks down barriers in education and employment for underserved families by providing them with the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need. They have also partnered with Villa Maria College.



Queens Defenders , based in Queens, NY, is a nonprofit multi-service social agency that envisions a justice system that treats all people equally, with compassion and a holistic approach. They are operating a pilot program in video in a soon-to-open studio facility, where they will teach audio post and video production workflows to students tasked with making PSAs and short video programs.



The South Georgian Bay Media Association (SGBMA), based in Ontario, Canada, is a dynamic collective of media and film artists that fosters creativity and camaraderie within the media and film arts sector. Underrecognized students receive free access to their programs, and also work with the Saugeen First Nation for barrier-free access to workshops.



YR Media in Oakland, CA equips young creators, primarily BIPOC and from traditionally underserved backgrounds, with an immersive media education, top industry mentors, paid career-track employment, and holistic support services including counseling and healthy food. They aim to support the growth of young content creators in becoming the next generation of industry professionals who play a critical role in diversifying mainstream media locally and across the country.



Applications for Avid Learning Collective 2025 will run from November 1st to December 31st, 2024.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid's award-winning technology solutions to make, manage, and monetize today's most celebrated video and audio content-from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

About the Avid Partner Community

The Avid Community Association (ACA) is a diverse group of industry professionals who collaborate to drive the development and ongoing improvement of Avid creative tools and solutions for the media and entertainment industry. The ACA gives a voice to nearly 40,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery-from global media organization leaders to individuals just getting started in their careers. This collective voice is a key factor in the development and innovation of Avid's tools and solutions. The ACA Executive Board is committed to modeling diversity, equity and inclusion by providing an environment that is accessible to all, including underrepresented communities and individuals.

