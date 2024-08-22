Tegan Digital Is A Back-To-Back Inc. 5000 Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For the second year in a row, local advertising agency Tegan Digital was named on Inc. 5000's list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The globally recognized multimedia brand annually recognizes the economy's most dynamic and successful entrepreneurial businesses. Tegan joins the ranks of household favorites including Meta, Under Armour, Patagonia and Grub Hub.

Inc.'s newest editor in chief, Mike Hofman, applauds this year's honorees "for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Companies on this year's list defied the odds, with an average growth of 208% and an impressive $317 billion in total revenue. Collectively, the 5000 businesses produced 874,940 new jobs, bringing exciting opportunities and a welcomed economic boost to their respective communities.

Tegan's back-to-back Inc. recognition only solidifies the agency's growing renown in the DFW area. The group boasts clients from a wide range of industries, including Safe Harbor Marinas, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Dallas Independent School District.

"We love our clients, and we really love what we do," says Tegan partner John Herrington, "so to continue to be recognized alongside the nation's best? It feels like icing on the cake."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Museum of Art, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit .

