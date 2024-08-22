Waymo doubles weekly paid flights amid expansion, investment

(MENAFN) Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo has seen significant growth in its ride-hailing services, doubling its paid rides to 100,000 per week within just over three months. This rapid increase reflects the company's expanding operations and its efforts to make robotaxis more accessible. Waymo's service expansion follows Alphabet Inc.'s recent announcement of a substantial multi-year USD5 billion investment in the self-driving technology sector. This investment comes despite ongoing skepticism and challenges related to autonomous vehicle technology, including heightened regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.



Waymo operates the only American fleet of driverless robotaxis that charge fares, with approximately 700 vehicles in its fleet. The company has recently broadened its service areas, including opening up to all residents in San Francisco in June without requiring a waiting list, and expanding operations in metro Phoenix in August. Additionally, Waymo has extended its services to the San Francisco Peninsula and select parts of Los Angeles. Saswat Pangrahi, Waymo’s chief product officer, emphasized that while self-driving cars may still seem futuristic to many, they are increasingly becoming a reality for a growing number of users. The company has strategically expanded its operations while optimizing costs.



In the competitive field of autonomous vehicles, Tesla is anticipated to reveal its delayed robotaxi plans in October. Other notable players include General Motors, which is reintroducing safety drivers in the U.S. following a significant crash last year; Amazon's Zoox, which is advancing its testing of vehicles designed without traditional steering wheels and pedals; and China's WeRide, which is pursuing a USD5 billion valuation through a New York IPO and has secured approval from California to test vehicles with passengers.



