(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disclosed that the Ukrainian undertook its recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region without consulting Germany beforehand. The operation, involving several thousand Ukrainian crossing the Russian border earlier this month, has been condemned by Moscow as an “act of terrorism,” prompting heavy Russian retaliation through air and artillery strikes.



Speaking at a press conference in Moldova, Scholz explained that the Ukrainian military operation in Kursk was conducted with a high degree of secrecy and without prior communication with Germany. He attributed this to the sensitivity of the situation but did not confirm whether Germany’s donated weapons were used in the incursion. Instead, he stated that Berlin was “closely monitoring” the developments and chose not to comment further at this time, indicating that a more comprehensive evaluation would be possible once the situation has evolved.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the secrecy of the operation, stating that revealing the plans to Western allies might have led to attempts to prevent the offensive due to concerns over crossing Russia’s “red lines.” Zelensky suggested that the lack of a clear threshold for Russian retaliation proves such lines do not exist and called for increased financial and military support from the US and its allies.



In response to the incursion, Russia has summoned the US envoy to address allegations of American involvement, including claims that US contractors and a journalist have played roles in supporting Ukraine’s actions. Additionally, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused the US, Britain, and Poland of assisting in the training of Ukrainian forces involved in the operation.

