Dotmatics Names Michael Swartz As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotmatics, a leader in scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making, today announced the appointment of Michael Swartz as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to CEO Thomas Swalla. Previously Swartz was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Product Strategy closely involved in the development of Dotmatics Luma®, a Scientific Intelligence Platform.

Dotmatics appoints life sciences R&D veteran Michael Swartz as Chief Strategy Officer to guide the company's groundbreaking work in AI/ML and accelerated computing alongside the various new modalities of life-changing therapeutics.

Swartz was an early pioneer in the digital transformation of today's life sciences R&D labs. And now he will play a vital role in driving Dotmatics' long-term strategic initiatives to continue to enhance the company's value to its customers.

Dotmatics provides solutions to scientists that improve the speed and efficiency of the R&D process. It recently introduced Luma ®, the first multimodal Scientific Intelligence Platform to help scientists unify workflows and dataflows and then analyze diverse data at scale for better decision-making. Built on Databricks, Dotmatics Luma will help researchers pull data into the platform from scientific applications , databases, and lab instruments, an important development for scientists who typically struggle with critical data trapped in silos. Luma can handle both the volume and complexity of data at a nearly exponential scale, and it's built to do so in an intuitive way that scientists can easily manage.

"Michael's experience over the past 25 years allows him to understand our customers' challenges with extreme empathy," said Thomas Swalla, Chief Executive Officer of Dotmatics. "He deeply understands science and software and his extensive experience marrying these two into transformative solutions will be crucial as he partners with our product teams and our broader organization to combine our mission-critical applications together with Luma to drive an AI-powered Lab-in-a-Loop for our customers."

Prior to joining Dotmatics, Michael was the Vice President of Software Solutions and Strategy at PerkinElmer Informatics (Revvity), where he led strategic planning and execution for the overall product portfolio including the Signals platform, ChemDraw, and Spotfire. Michael has also served as Vice President of Knowledge Management at CambridgeSoft, a pioneer in the Electronic Lab Notebook market.

"I joined Dotmatics at a transformational moment in our industry. The advancements in AI/ML and accelerated computing alongside the various new modalities of therapeutics will have an enormous positive impact on our industry and our society," said

Swartz. "It's not very often in a career that you can see such concrete progress toward such a goal in such a short time frame. But Dotmatics has built and acquired best-in-class scientific applications that are key components of scientist and researcher multimodal workflows and we're now unifying those with Luma to power AI discovery in science."

About Dotmatics

Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. Dotmatics has made 14 acquisitions since 2017. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.

Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners , a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, and LabArchives at .

SOURCE Dotmatics Inc